Santa (temporarily) trades in his sleigh ... for a canoe!

Santa Arrives at Hilton Hawaiian Village
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:12 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jolly Saint Nick has (temporarily) traded in his sleigh for a canoe.

Santa made an early stop to Hilton Hawaiian Village Friday morning and paddled into the resort — to the delight of visitors and residents.

He took a break from delivering presents to take pictures and enjoy breakfast at the hotel’s restaurant.

Santa will be back at the Hilton on Christmas Eve before he begins his long journey around the world!

