Santa (temporarily) trades in his sleigh ... for a canoe!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jolly Saint Nick has (temporarily) traded in his sleigh for a canoe.

Santa made an early stop to Hilton Hawaiian Village Friday morning and paddled into the resort — to the delight of visitors and residents.

He took a break from delivering presents to take pictures and enjoy breakfast at the hotel’s restaurant.

Santa will be back at the Hilton on Christmas Eve before he begins his long journey around the world!

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.