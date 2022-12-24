Tributes
Power restored in Moiliili, Kaimuki after balloon strikes powerline

(Image: Hawaii News Now/File)
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:36 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored in the Moiliili and Kaimuki areas, HECO officials say.

Officials said the outage was caused by a mylar balloon striking a power line.

Over 1600 customers were impacted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

