Power restored in Moiliili, Kaimuki after balloon strikes powerline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored in the Moiliili and Kaimuki areas, HECO officials say.

Officials said the outage was caused by a mylar balloon striking a power line.

Over 1600 customers were impacted.

950a Moiliili/Kaimuki update: Power restored to all customers. Outage caused by mylar balloon in power line. To report an #OahuOutage please call 1-855-304-1212. Mahalo. — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) December 24, 2022

