Power restored in Moiliili, Kaimuki after balloon strikes powerline
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:36 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored in the Moiliili and Kaimuki areas, HECO officials say.
Officials said the outage was caused by a mylar balloon striking a power line.
Over 1600 customers were impacted.
950a Moiliili/Kaimuki update: Power restored to all customers. Outage caused by mylar balloon in power line. To report an #OahuOutage please call 1-855-304-1212. Mahalo.— Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) December 24, 2022
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
