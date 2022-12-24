Tributes
Officials: Power restoration in final stages, roads reopened on Hawaii Island

A strong winter storm walloped Hawaii Island, leaving behind a big mess.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:53 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities are seeing improvements just in time for Christmas, after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains.

All roads affected by the Kona Low weather earlier this week are back open after more than a dozen were at least partially closed.

And Hawaiian Electric said it has restored power to most of the Hamakua customers who were knocked offline.

Crews raced to repair utility poles and lines to get power restored before Christmas.

Officials said HECO restored power to 392 customers in Ahualoa and 245 customers in the Waipio Valley Road-Honokaa area early Friday.

Power to the remaining few customers without electricity in Waipio Valley is expected to be restored late Friday or Saturday.

Customers are urged to repair damage to their property before service can safely be restored.

The county also plans to close the emergency shelter at the Honokaa Sports Complex at 7 p.m. Friday. Free ice will still be available at the gym on a first-come, first serve basis.

HECO officials said customers still without power should call the company’s Trouble Line at (808) 969-6666.

