Firefighters extinguish brush fire near Maui airport that scorched about 50 acres
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:49 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters contained and extinguished Friday a brush fire on Maui that scorched about 50 acres.
The fire started Thursday around 3 p.m. in the fallow fields near Kapalua Airport.
The fire was contained around 7 a.m. and fully extinguished at 10:00 a.m.
The Maui Fire Department said the blaze scorched about 50 acres.
No injuries or damages were reported.
