Firefighters extinguish brush fire near Maui airport that scorched about 50 acres

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters contained and extinguished Friday a brush fire on Maui that scorched about 50 acres.

The fire started Thursday around 3 p.m. in the fallow fields near Kapalua Airport.

The fire was contained around 7 a.m. and fully extinguished at 10:00 a.m.

The Maui Fire Department said the blaze scorched about 50 acres.

No injuries or damages were reported.

