City to seek 2-year extension for finding new landfill site, putting timeline for effort in limbo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city plans to seek a two-year extension to a state Land Use Commission order that it select a new site for a 90-acre municipal landfill by the end of 2022.

City officials says the request comes after an exhaustive process to find a new site failed.

“This decision is not insignificant,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “We want more time.”

He added, “There’s a lot of emotion on this subject and we know that.”

The years-long effort to select a new landfill site has been fraught with tensions, not least of which because communities don’t want a new landfill in their backyard but also because of environmental considerations.

Get more details on the landfill selection process by clicking here.

The new city landfill would replace the Waimanalo Gulch Landfill, the only active municipal landfill on Oahu.

In 2019, the state Land Use Commission granted a city permit to continue using the landfill as long as it begins the process of opening a new landfill somewhere else and shuttering operations in West Oahu.

Neighborhood groups have called for the landfill’s closure for years, saying it’s an undue burden.

In issuing the permit, the commission said Waimanalo Gulch Landfill must close by 2028.

It was not immediately clear how an extension might impact that timing.

In a news conference Friday, city Department of Environmental Director Roger Babcock said if the extension isn’t approved, the city will have to choose one of six recommended options.

The problem with that: All of those sites are opposed by the Board of Water Supply because they are located in areas above Oahu drinking water aquifers.

Eleven other sites identified as part of a separate process were also ruled out.

Babcock said the extension will allow the city to go back to the state Legislature to make changes to a law that instituted a host of requirements on where the landfill could — and couldn’t — be.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.