Kailua house fire that caused $33,000 in damage determined accidental, HFD says

Honolulu firefighters responded to a building fire in Kailua on the evening of Dec 21, 2022.
Honolulu firefighters responded to a building fire in Kailua on the evening of Dec 21, 2022.(HNN)
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 12:19 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators have determined a blaze that cause $33,000 in damage at a Kailua home as accidental.

Officials said the damage estimate is $30,000 to the building and $3,000 to the contents.

Officials said the blaze was “probably caused” by the failure of equipment. They said it originated in a utility closet that housed the equipment to operate a hot tub/spa.

Honolulu firefighters responded Wednesday evening to a building fire in Kailua.

Fire crews arrived at the scene around 7:40 p.m. near Dune Circle in Kailua.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames emanating from the side of the home.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

The fire was extinguished around 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

