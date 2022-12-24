Tributes
Judge refuses to reduce $1M bail for man accused of murdering his girlfriend

29-year-old Ekolu Keolanui was indicted on charges of second-degree murder in relation to a 2019 homicide.(Hawaii County of the Prosecuting Attorney)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:39 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge is refusing to reduce the bail for a man accused of murdering his girlfriend.

Ekolu Keolanui, 29, was indicted on charges of second-degree murder in connection with a 2019 homicide.

The charges stem from a domestic violence incident on July 19, 2019 at Malama Park in Panaewa.

Keolanui is alleged to have strangled his girlfriend, 24 year-old Sable Keffer-Young.

His bail is set at $1 million.

Keolanui remains in custody as he is currently serving a 10-year prison term for a 2017 incident in which he kidnapped and sexually assaulted Keffer-Young. He was convicted in 2020 after her death.

His next court hearing is in early March.

