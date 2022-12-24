Judge refuses to reduce $1M bail for man accused of murdering his girlfriend
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:39 PM HST
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge is refusing to reduce the bail for a man accused of murdering his girlfriend.
Ekolu Keolanui, 29, was indicted on charges of second-degree murder in connection with a 2019 homicide.
The charges stem from a domestic violence incident on July 19, 2019 at Malama Park in Panaewa.
Keolanui is alleged to have strangled his girlfriend, 24 year-old Sable Keffer-Young.
His bail is set at $1 million.
Keolanui remains in custody as he is currently serving a 10-year prison term for a 2017 incident in which he kidnapped and sexually assaulted Keffer-Young. He was convicted in 2020 after her death.
His next court hearing is in early March.
