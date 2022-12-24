Tributes
Investigation underway for early-morning house fire in Makawao

Makawao house fire
Makawao house fire(Maui Fire Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:08 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway for an early-morning house fire in Makawao on Friday.

Maui Fire Department said the fire broke out just before 6:30 a.m. on Maohu Street.

Officials said the fire appears to have started in the kitchen but the owner claimed to not have been cooking at the time.

The fire was extinguished around 9:15 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated.

