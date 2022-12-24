How are you celebrating the holidays? Share photos of your Christmas 2022 festivities!
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 1:49 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With family and friends preparing to celebrate Christmas, Hawaii News Now wants to see how you are making the most of the holiday.
From house decorations and shining lights to unwrapping presents and spending time with loved ones, share your photos by submitting them below!
Share your photos:
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.