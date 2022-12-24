Hawaii Island police ask for help in finding missing California woman

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing California woman.

Police said Heather A. Heathman, 42, was last seen in in the North Kohala area on Nov. 5.

She was wearing a white shirt with black and grey plaid pants.

Heathman is described as being Caucasian, 5-foot-8, weighing 135 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

She requires medication.

Anyone with information on Heathman’s whereabouts are asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

