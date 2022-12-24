Hawaii Island police ask for help in finding missing California woman
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:00 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing California woman.
Police said Heather A. Heathman, 42, was last seen in in the North Kohala area on Nov. 5.
She was wearing a white shirt with black and grey plaid pants.
Heathman is described as being Caucasian, 5-foot-8, weighing 135 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.
She requires medication.
Anyone with information on Heathman’s whereabouts are asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
