First Alert Forecast: Stronger SW winds, maybe a stray shower for Christmas Eve

Light winds, mostly dry weather for the extended forecast.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:42 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Slightly stronger southwest winds will blow over Kauai and Oahu into Christmas Eve, and could bring a few clouds and maybe a shower or two to the leeward areas of those islands. From Christmas Day well into next week, winds will be light and variable with mostly dry conditions. Weak trade winds may make a brief return around the middle of next week.

In surf, a rising swell will bring waves just below high surf warning levels for north shores of most of the smaller islands. A high surf advisory will remain posted all the way through 6 p,m. Sunday for most north and west shores due to overlapping northwest swells. Another large northwest swell is expected Wednesday as the weather pattern remains active in the North Pacific.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is up for coastal waters around the small islands through the weekend due to the large swell.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

