DOH closes Maui food truck after spotting over 20 cockroaches during inspection
MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cockroach infestation has closed down a Makawao food truck, the state Department of Health said Saturday.
Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation.
The food truck can’t reopen until the violations are addressed, officials said.
According to a report, during a health inspection on Thursday an inspector observed approximately 25 roaches in various life stages throughout the mobile.
They found the roaches on a shelf above the service window, beneath frying pans, in a to-go food container and on the floor.
Additional critical violations noted at inspection include:
- Numerous droppings were observed on wiping cloths on a shelf above the service window
- An accumulation of grease and food debris was observed throughout the mobile, which serves as a food source for roaches;
- The mobile entrance door was observed left open at the time of inspection without a screen or other means in place to prevent the entry of flies and other pests
- And, lack of proper temperature control in a food prep area.
The food truck will remain closed until all violations are resolved and corrective action is taken.
A follow-up inspection is scheduled on Dec. 28.
