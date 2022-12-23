Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Police: Marine recruiters help take down jewelry thieves attempting to escape

Police in California say Marine recruiters helped take down smash-and-grab suspects in a mall.
Police in California say Marine recruiters helped take down smash-and-grab suspects in a mall.(Torrance Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:58 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORRANCE, Calif. (Gray News) - Two would-be robbers in California are in police custody thanks to the help of some military personnel.

According to the Torrance Police Department, officers were called to the Del Amo Fashion Center regarding a robbery call Tuesday night.

The department said a group of smash-and-grab thieves hit a jewelry store inside the mall. They were wearing masks, gloves and armed with hammers.

However, as the group was attempting to run out of the mall, Marine recruiters jumped in along with a couple of bystanders to catch two of the suspects. Police said they were able to hold down the men until officers arrived.

Torrance police thanked the bystanders and the recruiters for their help.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people waited in line to speak with Hawaiian Airlines' Baggage Service Department...
‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches
Colleagues have identified the victim as medical flight nurse Courtney Parry. This picture of...
Friends remember ‘extraordinary’ flight nurse who died in air ambulance crash
Neighbors say the project will create more congestion in Kalihi and change the character of...
Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny
If you see this Porsche with Hawaii license plate WJN 706, call Honolulu police.
Artist Wyland seeks help from community to find his car, put 2 thieves behind bars
Dozens of people were injured when a Hawaiian Airlines flight hit severe turbulence en route to...
36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing

Latest News

Travelers at Honolulu airport express frustrations as holiday headaches over delays continue
Travelers at Honolulu airport express frustrations as holiday headaches over delays continue
Officials at Hilo Medical Center say the facility is in dire need of more beds and front-line...
‘A high priority’: Green pledges major relief for one of Hawaii’s most overcrowded hospitals
Hawaii County Police
Hawaii Island man indicted for 2019 murder of his girlfriend
After big winter storm, crews working clear 10 feet of snow on Mauna Kea summit
After winter storm, crews clear snow drifts up to 10 feet high from Mauna Kea road
FILE - A long row of double-stacked shipping containers provide a new wall between the United...
Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border