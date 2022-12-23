Police investigation closes portion of Magellan Avenue in Punchbowl area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation has closed a portion of Magellan Avenue in the Punchbowl area Thursday night, officials said.

HPD, Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Fire Department responded to the scene regarding a “suspicious circumstance” around 9:10 p.m.

A witness told Hawaii News Now that police used a megaphone, ordering two people to come out of a home.

Authorities said Magellan Avenue was closed between Iolani Avenue and Pele Street but it has since been reopened.

An investigation remains ongoing.

