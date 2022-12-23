Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Are Mauna Loa and Kilauea connected? New study finds network of magma chambers

A fascinating new study in the Journal of Science reveals that Mauna Loa and Kilauea may be connected deep underneath the Earth’s surface.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:43 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fascinating new study in the Journal of Science reveals that Mauna Loa and Kilauea may be connected deep underneath the Earth’s surface.

Scientists at CalTech tracked nearly 200,000 earthquakes that rumbled beneath Hawaii Island’s volcanoes from 2018 through this year.

And with that data, they were able to create a 3D map.

As the Washington Post puts, it “revealed a previously hidden collection of magma caches that may act like the beating heart of the volcanoes above.”

Earlier in December, Mauna Loa and Kilauea stopped erupting almost simultaneously, raising questions whether that was a mere coincidence.

This new study does not provide definitive answers to that question because the study ended in May of this year.

Meanwhile, Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory scientists said they will continue investigating if there is a possible connection between these two volcanoes using data collected from the recent eruptions.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors say the project will create more congestion in Kalihi and change the character of...
Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny
One family is celebrating after finding a time capsule they buried in Hawaii decades ago.
They buried a time capsule in Hawaii as newlyweds. 23 years later, they came back to find it
File photo
Oahu homeowners balk after property tax assessments soar
Dozens of people waited in line to speak with Hawaiian Airlines' Baggage Service Department...
‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches
Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Alleged Hawaii Island kidnapper to undergo mental fitness exam

Latest News

New study suggests possible connection between Mauna Loa and Kilauea
New study suggests possible connection between Mauna Loa and Kilauea
Monster storm on the mainland causes travel nightmare before the hoidays
Monster storm on the mainland causes travel nightmare before the holidays
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 23, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 23, 2022)
New analysis submitted to the Department of Health recommends not removing the underground tanks.
Navy report says removing Red Hill tanks after defueling is dangerous, costly