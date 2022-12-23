Are Mauna Loa and Kilauea connected? New study finds network of magma chambers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fascinating new study in the Journal of Science reveals that Mauna Loa and Kilauea may be connected deep underneath the Earth’s surface.

Scientists at CalTech tracked nearly 200,000 earthquakes that rumbled beneath Hawaii Island’s volcanoes from 2018 through this year.

And with that data, they were able to create a 3D map.

As the Washington Post puts, it “revealed a previously hidden collection of magma caches that may act like the beating heart of the volcanoes above.”

Earlier in December, Mauna Loa and Kilauea stopped erupting almost simultaneously, raising questions whether that was a mere coincidence.

This new study does not provide definitive answers to that question because the study ended in May of this year.

Meanwhile, Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory scientists said they will continue investigating if there is a possible connection between these two volcanoes using data collected from the recent eruptions.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.