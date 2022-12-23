Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Navy report says removing Red Hill tanks after defueling is dangerous, costly

Your top local headlines for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:10 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy is fighting back against removing tanks from its Red Hill fuel facility after a new report claimed the process will be too dangerous and expensive.

New analysis submitted to the Department of Health recommends not removing the underground tanks. Potential options for Red Hill were explored in a report contracted by the Navy.

Those included tank removal or leaving the tanks in place after they were defueled and either leaving them empty or filling them with non-hazardous material.

CONTINUED COVERAGE: Navy Water Crisis

The report concluded attempting to remove the 200 feet tanks would be dangerous for workers and may destabilize the surrounding geology.

It concludes that leaving the empty tanks in place is the safest and most cost effective option.

According to a report by the Honolulu Civil Beat, the Board of Water Supply has already come out against this closure in place plan.

Meanwhile, years of work are still needed to fix areas of the facility to make defueling possible.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors say the project will create more congestion in Kalihi and change the character of...
Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny
One family is celebrating after finding a time capsule they buried in Hawaii decades ago.
They buried a time capsule in Hawaii as newlyweds. 23 years later, they came back to find it
File photo
Oahu homeowners balk after property tax assessments soar
Dozens of people waited in line to speak with Hawaiian Airlines' Baggage Service Department...
‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches
Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Alleged Hawaii Island kidnapper to undergo mental fitness exam

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 23, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 23, 2022)
Friday's Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Calm weather expected through Christmas
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
First Alert Forecast: Calm weather expected to linger through Christmas
First Alert Forecast: Calm weather expected through Christmas