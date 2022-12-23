Tributes
Loved ones identify Washington State visitor killed in shark attack off Maui

Allen and her husband were snorkeling off Keawakapu Beach earlier this month when she was attacked by a tiger shark.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:46 PM HST
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones have identified the missing woman killed in a shark attack off Maui as 60-year-old Kristine Allen of Bellingham, Washington.

That’s according to the Bellingham Herald.

Allen worked a massage therapist and life coach.

In her last Facebook post, Allen said she had wanted to learn to surf for years and was excited about her vacation.

Allen and her husband were snorkeling off Keawakapu Beach earlier this month when she was attacked by a tiger shark.

A multi-agency search was conducted and officials said a snorkel set and part of a bathing suit was found. But her body was never found.

This story will be updated.

