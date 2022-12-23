Loved ones hold candlelight vigil to honor lives of 3 crewmembers lost in crash off Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A candlelight vigil and 3 minutes of silence were held statewide on Thursday for the three people still missing after an air ambulance plane crash a week ago.

One of the victims became a paramedic after he needed a med-evac flight years ago.

Long-time friends and coworkers identified him as Gabe Camacho, a father of three from Kailua.

“A good friend. He was always there when you needed him. Always there to make you laugh,” said Jess Rodrigues, who grew up with Camacho.

A statement to Hawaii News Now from the mother of the family reads as follows:

“Our family would like to thank the Coast Guard as well as all who were involved in the search for our son as well as the other two crew members. We truly feel the love and support from not only our family and friends but from the community at large. Gabriel loved what he did and he was well aware of the risks. He will be forever loved and remembered by us all.”

The family is also requesting the public to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

At Thursday’s vigil loved ones embraced, honoring Camacho and his two coworkers on that tragic flight. One of them, medical flight nurse Courtney Parry, who leaves behind a daughter on Maui.

The pilot of the aircraft, which was never found, has not been publicly identified.

