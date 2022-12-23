Tributes
HPD: Speed is contributing factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Kahaluu

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:20 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 33-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash in Kahaluu Thursday afternoon, Honolulu police said.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. near Kamehameha Highway and Hunaahi Street.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was speeding eastbound on Kamehameha Highway when he lost control and veered off the road, slamming into a guardrail.

He ejected onto the roadway and officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police said speed appears to be a contributing factor of this collision. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors at this time.

This is the 54th Traffic Fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to 46 at the same time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.

