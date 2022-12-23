Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

‘A high priority’: Green pledges major relief for one of Hawaii’s most overcrowded hospitals

Officials at Hilo Medical Center say the facility is in dire need of more beds and front-line...
Officials at Hilo Medical Center say the facility is in dire need of more beds and front-line caregivers as the number of people in community has outgrown the hospital.(Hawaii News Now)
By Allyson Blair
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:19 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Hawaii’s most overcrowded hospitals may soon get some relief.

Gov. Josh Green has set aside $50 million to fund a much-needed bed expansion project at Hilo Medical Center. It’s one of several priorities outlined in Green’s first executive budget, specifically aimed at improving healthcare.

In addition to securing money for Hilo Medical Center, Green also wants to bolster funding for Hawaii nursing schools so they can hire the faculty they so desperately need.

But to make it happen, he’s going to need support from the state Legislature.

On Wednesday morning, Hilo Medical Center wasn’t just full. It was over capacity by 15%.

“So a simple way to look at it is we don’t have beds for 18 patients,” said Dan Brinkman, East Hawaii Region CEO for the Hawaii Health Systems Corporation.

“We’re having to hold them in temporary housing.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

The lack of staffed beds has been an ongoing problem ― one that started even before to the pandemic.

Brinkman says they’ve spent years trying to convince lawmakers to sign off on funding that would allow for more beds and a new intensive care unit.

But the $50 million project has yet to get past the planning stage.

Now that could change.

“It’s a high priority,” Green said. “Having that capacity and attracting more healthcare providers will mean that they can get care for people in the community, in Hilo, rather than having to fly to Oahu.”

Hilo Medical Center provided HNN with a rendering that shows what that new hospital wing would look like. Inside there are plans for an 18-bed intensive care unit along with an additional 36 permanent medical surgical beds.

On top of the bed expansion project, Green said, “We also have 60 positions we’re fighting for. To train more nurses. That’s $4.4 million.” He says it’s money for nursing schools to hire more instructors.

Hawaii’s faculty shortage is one of the worst in the country.

Officials say more than 800 qualified nursing school applicants were turned away last year because there weren’t enough teachers.

“If you’re going to increase capacity and infrastructure, staff ― well-trained staff are part of that equation,” Brinkman said. “I’m hopeful the Legislature will support this.”

Hawaii is in dire need of more nurses.

Currently, hospitals have brought in more than 600 traveling caregivers from the continent just to get by.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people waited in line to speak with Hawaiian Airlines' Baggage Service Department...
‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches
Colleagues have identified the victim as medical flight nurse Courtney Parry. This picture of...
Friends remember ‘extraordinary’ flight nurse who died in air ambulance crash
Neighbors say the project will create more congestion in Kalihi and change the character of...
Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny
If you see this Porsche with Hawaii license plate WJN 706, call Honolulu police.
Artist Wyland seeks help from community to find his car, put 2 thieves behind bars
Dozens of people were injured when a Hawaiian Airlines flight hit severe turbulence en route to...
36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing

Latest News

Travelers at Honolulu airport express frustrations as holiday headaches over delays continue
Travelers at Honolulu airport express frustrations as holiday headaches over delays continue
Hawaii County Police
Hawaii Island man indicted for 2019 murder of his girlfriend
After big winter storm, crews working clear 10 feet of snow on Mauna Kea summit
After winter storm, crews clear snow drifts up to 10 feet high from Mauna Kea road
Work of late Kauai anthropologist William Kenji “Pila” Kikuchi to be released
The secrets of an ancient sinkhole were his life’s work. A new center will showcase his legacy