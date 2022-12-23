Hawaii Island man indicted for 2019 murder of his girlfriend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo grand jury has indicted a 29-year-old Hilo man for second-degree murder in the 2019 strangulation of his girlfriend.

Hawaii County Prosecutor Kelden Waltjen said the incident happened at Malama Park in Panaewa.

The victim, Sable Keffer-Young, was 24.

Keolanui is behind bars on $1 million bail.

He’s set to make his initial appearance in Hilo Circuit Court on Friday.

“Obtaining this indictment is the first step to seeking justice for Sable Keffer-Young and her ‘ohana,” said Waltjen.

