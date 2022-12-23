Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Light winds, very little rain into the holiday weekend

Trade winds aren't expect to return until sometime next week, with only light showers possible for western slopes.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Trade winds will continue on an extended holiday break well into next week, with only a slight chance of rain, mainly for western slopes. A weak front to the northwest will approach Kauai over the next day or two before dissipating. This front should have very little, if any effect on our weather. Light to moderate trades may return late next week.

At the beach, surf on north and west shores will remain elevated due to overlapping northwest swells through the weekend. A high surf advisory will remain posted for most north and west shores through at least 6 a.m. Saturday. No other significant swells are expected.

