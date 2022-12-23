First Alert Forecast: Calm weather expected through Christmas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail over most areas well into next week, with little to no rain expected.

The exception will be Kauai and Oahu the next couple of days, where light to moderate southwest winds may be locally gusty over windward areas, while also delivering a few clouds and showers to leeward areas.

Surf along north and west facing shores will remain elevated due to overlapping northwest swells through the weekend.

The High Surf Advisory will likely need to be extended through much of the weekend as overlapping northwest swells are forecast to be slow to fade.

