Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

FDA changes Plan B label, clarifies it won’t cause abortion

FILE - A sign in front of the Food and Drug Administration building is seen on Dec. 10, 2020,...
FILE - A sign in front of the Food and Drug Administration building is seen on Dec. 10, 2020, in Silver Spring, Md.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:52 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it will overhaul packaging labels for the emergency contraceptive pill, Plan B, that women can take after having sex to prevent a pregnancy.

The federal agency said it will remove references on the contraception’s packaging that claim, without scientific evidence, that the pill prevents a fertilized egg from implanting in the womb.

The new labels are intended to further distinguish the emergency contraception — also known as the morning after pill — from abortion pills, which end a pregnancy after a fertilized egg has implanted in the lining of a woman’s uterus.

In a memo released Friday, the FDA clarified that taking Plan B pills is not the same as an abortion, a fact that has long been understood in the medical community.

“Evidence does not support that the drug affects implantation or maintenance of a pregnancy after implantation, therefore it does not terminate a pregnancy,” the FDA said in its statement.

The agency added that the emergency contraception works similarly to birth control in preventing pregnancy, but contains a higher dose of levonorgestrel. The pill prevents ovulation.

About a quarter of women say they’ve used emergency contraception pills at some point, according to a survey by the Centers for Disease Control released last year.

Still, concern has swirled that access to emergency contraception such as Plan B might be limited in some states, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion this summer. Nevada’s Republican governor-elect said he’d consider banning the pill during a debate this year. School clinics in Idaho also prohibited the pills under a law banning public funding for “abortion related services” last year.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Plan B for use up to 72 hours, or three days, after unprotected sex. Women are able to get the emergency contraception over the counter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors say the project will create more congestion in Kalihi and change the character of...
Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny
File photo
Oahu homeowners balk after property tax assessments soar
One family is celebrating after finding a time capsule they buried in Hawaii decades ago.
They buried a time capsule in Hawaii as newlyweds. 23 years later, they came back to find it
The city is taking the unusual step to close an Ewa Beach park in a bid to prevent illegal...
City to close Oahu park for New Year’s in bid to prevent illegal fireworks displays
Officials at Hilo Medical Center say the facility is in dire need of more beds and front-line...
‘A high priority’: Green pledges major relief for one of Hawaii’s most overcrowded hospitals

Latest News

We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts
We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages
Check out the winter wonderland atop Mauna Kea
Check out the winter wonderland atop Mauna Kea
This booking photo shows Chris Beard.
Texas coach Beard’s fiancée says he didn’t strangle her