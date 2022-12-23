Delays, cancelations continue for Hawaiian Air following winter storm damage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Holiday headaches continue for travelers flying in and out of Honolulu’s International Airport. More delays and cancellations were reported Thursday.

For some travelers, departure times kept getting pushed back.

“It just, it kept changing, 15 minutes, 30 minutes delay. So we just decided to get here early and we’re just gonna wait and see what happens,” California visitor Julisa Saldana said.

Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of ‘bomb cyclone’

There were some 185 delays at Daniel K. Inouye international Airport as of Thursday evening, according to FlightAware.com, with more likely to stack up into the night.

The site also showed 11 flights canceled outright.

Hawaiian Airlines alone said 13 of their flights around the state were canceled.

Contributing to the mounting problems: A few of their planes had weather-related damage from Monday’s storm. That’s having a domino effect, impacting their ability to get flights out on time.

Hawaiian Air CEO apologizes to frustrated passengers as strong winter storm threatens more delays

Winter storms on the mainland also aren’t making things any better.

Some travelers are understanding, taking the setbacks in stride.

“If something happens, hey we’ll just go back and call home and say ‘Hey, Merry Christmas! We’ll see you after the holiday.’ But our goal is to definitely make it home back safely home, and we’ll just kind of go from there,” Saldana said.

Other travelers are a little more vexed, like Stefania Versace, who learned her bags were missing upon arrival.

“Extremely frustrating. It just stuffs up the whole trip and the plan. And now unfortunately I’m going to have to go shopping and replace everything,” she said.

California visitor Francisco Castillon added, “These kinds of things are out of control of Hawaiian, out of control of everybody else. It’s up to the weather. But for the most part, we’re appreciative of the support, the communication that Hawaiian Airlines has (given) us.”

Hawaiian Air says they are working to accommodate impacted travelers on other flights, and apologize for the inconveniences.

Travelers are urged to check with their airlines before arriving to the airport.

Another friendly reminder: Factor in TSA wait times. At one point Thursday, wait times stretched to over 40 minutes at HNL and the Lihue Airport.

