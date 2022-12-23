Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

CUTE: Zoo welcomes baby hippopotamus just in time for Christmas

Officials with the Metro Richmond Zoo announced the birth of a pygmy hippo just in time for...
Officials with the Metro Richmond Zoo announced the birth of a pygmy hippo just in time for Christmas.(Metro Richmond Zoo)
By WWBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:34 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A zoo in Virginia says it has received an early Christmas present this year.

The Metro Richmond Zoo welcomed a pygmy hippopotamus earlier this month.

Zoo officials have shared photos and videos of the newborn getting acclimated to its new surroundings with parents Iris and Corwin.

WWBT reports the yet-to-be-named baby hippo is the second calf born at the zoo.

The calf reportedly has already added some weight, weighing 16 pounds three days after birth and 24 pounds at 1-week-old.

Officials with the zoo said a full-grown pygmy hippo could weigh up to 600 pounds.

According to the zoo, Iris and her baby are bonding privately but will be moved into an indoor pool area visible to guests soon.

The Metro Richmond Zoo is the only place in Virginia where people can see hippos.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors say the project will create more congestion in Kalihi and change the character of...
Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny
File photo
Oahu homeowners balk after property tax assessments soar
One family is celebrating after finding a time capsule they buried in Hawaii decades ago.
They buried a time capsule in Hawaii as newlyweds. 23 years later, they came back to find it
The city is taking the unusual step to close an Ewa Beach park in a bid to prevent illegal...
City to close Oahu park for New Year’s in bid to prevent illegal fireworks displays
Officials at Hilo Medical Center say the facility is in dire need of more beds and front-line...
‘A high priority’: Green pledges major relief for one of Hawaii’s most overcrowded hospitals

Latest News

A TSA officer found parts of a disassembled firearm concealed inside two jars of peanut butter.
TSA finds disassembled gun in jars of peanut butter
FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid
Police lights
Police investigating after suspect assaults man with standing fan
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages