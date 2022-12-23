City to close Oahu park for New Year’s in bid to prevent illegal fireworks displays
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:53 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is taking the unusual step to close an Ewa Beach park in a bid to prevent illegal fireworks from being set off there
Officials said Puuloa Beach Park will be temporarily closed following a flurry of community complaints.
The closure extends from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. New Year’s Day.
This closure includes all of the park facilities, such as the fields, comfort station, playground, and parking lot.
The park is normally closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Signs about the holiday closure will be posted at the park.
