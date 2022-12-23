City to close Oahu park for New Year’s in bid to prevent illegal fireworks displays

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is taking the unusual step to close an Ewa Beach park in a bid to prevent illegal fireworks from being set off there

Officials said Puuloa Beach Park will be temporarily closed following a flurry of community complaints.

The closure extends from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. New Year’s Day.

This closure includes all of the park facilities, such as the fields, comfort station, playground, and parking lot.

The park is normally closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Signs about the holiday closure will be posted at the park.

