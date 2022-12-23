Amid mounting flight delays, Hawaii travelers hope for the best — and brace for the worst

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On what is normally one of the busiest travel days of the year, the early morning crowds at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport were relatively mild.

But travelers like Shaniece Criss were well aware of the winter weather trouble brewing on the mainland and some of the difficulties seen here in Hawaii. She said she’s hoping for the best, but prepared for the worst.

“We’re from South Carolina, but we’re stopping in Los Angeles first, and it’s snowing and it’s freezing rain back home. I’m very concerned and I want to be able to get home and I’m worried about my house as well,” said Criss.

Hawaiian Airlines says several of its aircraft were out of commission this week because of the severe weather that swept over the state earlier this week. Chief Operating Officer Jon Snook says the airline is doing everything in its power to bring those aircraft back online and get their passengers where they need to go.

Delays, cancelations continue for Hawaiian Air following winter storm damage

“Obviously, we we feel terrible that we’re delaying anybody at this point than we know this is such a critical time of the year for people to travel,” said Snook.

“It’s a terrible time for us to be running behind schedule and we’ve been trying very hard to run the schedule as best as we can with fewer aircraft as we get those planes back up and running.”

For travelers, there are some things you can’t control, like flight delays or cancellations. But there are also plenty that you can. Jai Cunningham, of the state Department of Transportation, he says despite possible delays and cancellations, travelers heading out of Hawaii should still arrive early for their flight.

“If you’re going to inter Island, show up two hours before your flight. Three if you’re going to the U.S mainland,” said Cunningham.

Travel experts also recommend downloading your airlines app and making sure that you sign up for text alerts.

