3 taken to hospital, others treated on scene after large wave washes over Shark’s Cove tide pools

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several swimmers were injured Thursday, including one seriously, when a 10-foot wave washed over the tide pools at Shark’s Cove.

Victims were thrown into rocks while two were swept out to sea.

Honolulu EMS said an 18-year-old woman was in serious condition following the incident, which happened about 2 p.m. She sustained a possible head injury and multiple cuts.

Two others ― a 16-year-old girl and 22-year-old woman ― were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Honolulu EMS said Ocean Safety was patrolling in the area when the wave came through, catching at least a dozen people off guard. The two swimmers who were swept out to sea were rescued and brought to Waimea Bay.

In addition to those taken to the hospital, first responders also treated several people on scene for cuts.

“Ocean Safety officials want to warn the public that during the high surf season on Oahu’s north shore to take extreme caution when near the shoreline. At anytime a wave can catch you by surprise and put your life at risk.

