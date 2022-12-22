Tributes
USPS carriers hurry to deliver tens of thousands of packages by Christmas

USPS says Hawaii residents need to ship their packages by today, Dec. 21, in order to make it...
USPS says Hawaii residents need to ship their packages by today, Dec. 21, in order to make it to the mainland for Christmas, using Priority Mail Express.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:22 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On a typical day, USPS carrier Michelle Porral-Otsuka crosses busy streets ,climbs a lot of stairs, greets residents -- both animal and human, and deals with the odd delivery or two.

“People order cat litter. Yeah. That’s the heaviest. It’s heavier than the dog food,” Porral-Otsuka said.

During the holidays, she’s got twice the workload.

“Non Christmas I was delivering about 150-200 packages daily. And then now it’s about 300-400 packages daily. So yeah, kind of overwhelming,” Porral-Otsuka said.

She’s part of an army of USPS postal workers mobilized during the Christmas rush, including about 100 seasonal hires.

“I’m still averaging about 75 hours, sometimes 80 hours a week. Last year was about 80-90 hours a week,” she said.

The mission -- make sure no package is left behind.

“Just going back and forth to the office and back on the road, grabbing more packages, refilling the truck, because it never fits all at once,” she said.

Eight years into the job and in spite of the 12-14 hour days this time of year, Porral-Otsuka says she loves it.

“Customers appreciate you a lot,” she said.

“It’s wonderful. And with a smile,” said USPS customer Joe Ferarro.

“Reliable and affordable and personalized. Right here. comes to your door,” said Nadine Ferraro.

“They did come out with this big bag like they’re Santa. And they gotta walk quite a ways,” said USPS customer Douglas Esteban.

Porral-Otsuka says package volume rose after more people started ordering items online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That growth’s since fallen and USPS is bracing for a challenging financial year ahead.

Customer loyalty may help.

“They do unreal service. And the price is just, you can’t beat the price,” Esteban said.

Today is an important deadline... it’s the last day to send packages to the mainland for Christmas, using Priority Mail Express.

