Unborn baby killed after expectant mom, 9 months pregnant, shot in back

By Freeman Stoddard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:06 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Police are investigating a shooting in South Carolina that killed a man and killed a pregnant woman’s unborn child.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, the woman was nine months pregnant and shot in the back. Although she survived, her unborn baby did not.

Officers were called to the Cardinal Glenn apartments around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of gunshots.

By the time police arrived, the two shooting victims had already been taken to the hospital. Witnesses told officers that the man and woman were getting inside their car when a suspect approached them and shot them.

The male victim, identified as 24-year-old Gabriel Goode, was shot in the leg and died at the hospital Wednesday morning.

The female victim was shot in the back and suffered non-life-threatening injuries but lost her unborn child.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Javier Williams. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with murder.

Records show Williams had just bailed out of jail on Monday, the day prior to the shooting, for gun and drug charges that he received a few days before.

On Wednesday, Williams appeared in court where a judge told him he could face the death penalty for the murder charge. He also faces a total of up to 45 years in prison for other charges related to the shooting, including attempted murder and possession of a machine gun.

