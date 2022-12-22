TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency lane work underway on Likelike Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A traffic alert for Windward Oahu drivers: Crews are conducting emergency work along Likelike Highway on Thursday and Friday.

Construction will refresh lane striping for better visibility as well as add transitions to existing utility manholes.

Here are the closure details:

A Kaneohe-bound lane will be closed between 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for road striping work between the tunnel and the Burmeister Overpass.

Roving lane closures will be in place in the Honolulu-bound direction at the tunnel from 10:30 a.m. to noon for utility adjustments.

The state Department of Transportation advises motorists to allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of the closures.

