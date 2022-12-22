Tributes
They buried a time capsule in Hawaii as newlyweds. 23 years later, they came back to find it

David and Alison Proulx, and their family, searched for six hours to find it.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:57 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A New Hampshire couple recently returned to Hawaii to dig up a time capsule.

The high school sweethearts buried it 23 years ago while they were stationed here with the Marines.

David and Alison Proulx, and their family, searched for six hours to find it using old VHS video to figure out where they buried it.

Among the items inside: A lei, a piece of a uniform, a diaper and mementos and photos.

“I’m sitting on the hillside getting this time capsule and it’s like, wow, my son who is six months old then is now a Marine the same rank as I was before I got out,” said David Proulx.

“And I think just to see where we are at now and how far we’ve come, it’s just neat.”

The Proulxs are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary this month.

And they’re encouraging other people to bury a time capsule of their own.

