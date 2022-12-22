LIST: Get ready for ‘loud’ comeback of Chinatown’s Chinese New Year festivities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a more than 3-year absence, Chinese New Year festivities will be returning to Chinatown in January!

A weekend of events starting on Friday, Jan. 13 will welcome in the New Year of the Rabbit.

“It’s going to be loud and it’s going to be exciting,” said Chinese Chamber of Commerce President-Elect Michael Young.

“We’re going to have a bunch of different lion dance clubs out here, blessing the businesses!”

Martial arts demonstrations and over 30 food, craft and cultural booths will fill the Chinatown Cultural plaza that weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, the Lunar New Year parade will pass through Hotel Street and end at River Street.

The “Night in Chinatown” block party is returning too — and there’s a major change.

“There is a little twist this year because it’s at a different venue,” said Leonard Kam, President of Chinatown 808. “We are doing it along Beretania Street between Mauna Kea Street and A’ala Street and we are also going to be using A’ala Park.”

Here’s a full list of Chinese New Year activities in and around Chinatown in January:

January 13

Noon - 10 p.m. — Enjoy food, craft and cultural booths, lion dancing and entertainment at Chinatown Cultural Plaza (100 N. Beretania St.)

6:00 p.m. — Traditional New Year’s blessing called “Choy Cheng” where lion dancers visit merchants & light fireworks. starts at 8 South King Street and goes through Chinatown, ending at Mauna Kea Street and Hotel Street.

January 14

9 a.m. - 10 p.m — Enjoy food, craft and cultural booths, lion dancing and entertainment at Chinatown Cultural Plaza (100 N. Beretania St.)

9 a.m. - 10 p.m. — Night in Chinatown Festival on Beretania Street between Mauna Kea and A’ala Street and at A’ala Park

4:30 p.m. — Lunar New Year Parade starts on Hotel Street and ends at River Street.

With the return of Chinese New Year festivities, Sing Cheong Yuan Bakery and area merchants are anticipating a boost in sales.

“We’re already trying to stock up on sugar and supplies and boxes to get ready for Chinese New Year’s and we’re already going to be working literally 24/7,” said manager Liana Fang.

Organizers estimate they’ll spend close to $100,000 on the event and they’re expecting big crowds.

“There’ve been upwards of 20,000 people coming to this event in previous years, so we’re hopeful,” said Kam.

For many families and residents, the parade has been a beloved tradition going back more than 40 years. They were excited to hear the news of its return.

“I’m happy that the tradition is being kept up,” said Lorrie Lum of Honolulu. “Oh! I can hardly wait!”

“Honestly, everybody can’t wait on the island... from the North Shore, Waianae everybody can’t wait!” said Kalo Cornett.

“It’s all about bringing back the locals, coming together and having the festivals which is what makes Hawaii so unique.”

Parking will be available at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza and nearby municipal lots and street parking.

There are just a few more spaces available for interested vendors, parade participants, stage performers and volunteers.

To sign up, visit Chinatown808.com or call the Chinese Chamber of Commerce at 808-533-3181.

