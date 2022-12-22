Kaena Point one step closer to becoming Hawaii’s first National Heritage Area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaena Point is poised to become Hawaii’s first Natural Heritage Area.

The U.S. House gave final congressional approval to a bill offering the designation, aimed at providing federal assistance for stewardship. The measure now goes to the President, who is expected to sign it.

The designation would cover about 1,500 acres already included in the state natural area reserve.

“Kaena Point, largely state-owned, is the perfect candidate for a National Heritage Area in Hawaii given its truly unique cultural, historic and environmental heritage and qualities,” said U.S. Rep. Ed Case.

“I fully expect the required study to confirm that Kaena Point holds valuable resources that reflect our country’s heritage and are worthy of conservation and recognition.”

Natural heritage areas can receive federal funds to help local communities preserve and manage such resources under federal-state-community partnerships.

Case says the local community will be fully involved in both the study and, in the event of National Heritage Area designation, in its stewardship.

“Kaena Point holds a special place for many Native Hawaiians who visit the area for traditional cultural practices & spiritual connection,” said U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele.

