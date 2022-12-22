Tributes
Hawaii County opens shelter as some communities remain without power

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:42 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County has opened a shelter for those impacted by ongoing power outages from a strong winter storm that barreled over the state Monday.

The shelter is at Honokaa Gym and will primarily serve those in Ahualoa and Kukuihaele, where many remain without power.

Officials said people can come to charge devices or stay the night.

Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped

“We’ve been in constant communication with Hawaiian Electric through the storm and continue to work together to ensure that essential services are restored to our residents in a timely manner,” said Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth.

He added that crews are continuing to clear and repair roads so Hawaiian Electric can restore power.

Residents impacted by the weather system are asked to fill out a damage assessment here.

