HART: Portion of rail on track to open in 2023, but construction ongoing in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s long-delayed rail project is expected to welcome the first riders on the first leg of the route in early 2023.

That portion will run from the East Kapolei station to the Halawa/Aloha Stadium station.

HART CEO and Executive Director Lori Kahikina says the plan is still to launch it in March of April of next year.

”We’re still on track for that timeline, there have been some communications software issues that arose during the trial running testing phase but Hitachi has brought in specialists to hopefully resolve that problem and keep us on track,” Kahikina said.

The rail authority says work is well underway on the next leg as Nan Incorporated started this fall on the nearly $500 million project for the relocation of utilities along Dillingham Boulevard.

Kahikina says the contractor started ahead of schedule and (for now) is expected to finish in early 2026.

”We appreciate drivers’ patience as they navigate the construction, but it is a necessary evil as we work to complete this project,” added Kahikina.

The construction starts at Kamehameha Highway and Laumaka Street and ends at Dillingham Boulevard and Kaaavi Street.

It’s a massive project involving electrical lines, sewer lines, storm drains, traffic signals and street lights as well as roadway improvements.

