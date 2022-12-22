Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

HART: Portion of rail on track to open in 2023, but construction ongoing in Kalihi

Honolulu’s long-delayed rail project is expected to welcome the first riders on the first leg of the route in early 2023.
By Casey Lund
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:23 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s long-delayed rail project is expected to welcome the first riders on the first leg of the route in early 2023.

That portion will run from the East Kapolei station to the Halawa/Aloha Stadium station.

HART CEO and Executive Director Lori Kahikina says the plan is still to launch it in March of April of next year.

”We’re still on track for that timeline, there have been some communications software issues that arose during the trial running testing phase but Hitachi has brought in specialists to hopefully resolve that problem and keep us on track,”  Kahikina said.

The rail authority says work is well underway on the next leg as Nan Incorporated started this fall on the nearly $500 million project for the relocation of utilities along Dillingham Boulevard.

Kahikina says the contractor started ahead of schedule and (for now) is expected to finish in early 2026.

”We appreciate drivers’ patience as they navigate the construction, but it is a necessary evil as we work to complete this project,” added Kahikina.

The construction starts at Kamehameha Highway and Laumaka Street and ends at Dillingham Boulevard and Kaaavi Street.

It’s a massive project involving electrical lines, sewer lines, storm drains, traffic signals and street lights as well as roadway improvements.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleagues have identified the victim as medical flight nurse Courtney Parry. This picture of...
Friends remember ‘extraordinary’ flight nurse who died in air ambulance crash
Dozens of people waited in line to speak with Hawaiian Airlines' Baggage Service Department...
‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches
If you see this Porsche with Hawaii license plate WJN 706, call Honolulu police.
Artist Wyland seeks help from community to find his car, put 2 thieves behind bars
Dozens of people were injured when a Hawaiian Airlines flight hit severe turbulence en route to...
36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing
Neighbors say the project will create more congestion in Kalihi and change the character of...
Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 22, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 22, 2022)
HART: Portion of rail on track to open in 2023, but construction ongoing in Kalihi
HART: Portion of rail on track to open in 2023, but construction ongoing in Kalihi
Thursday's Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions to persist through the weekend
While many often buy the popular Douglas or Noble firs, there’s a plant nursery in Kaneohe...
PODCAST: Local nursery hopes to switch out the classic Christmas tree for a native plant