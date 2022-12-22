Five local players on San Diego State return home for the 2022 Hawaii Bowl

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Keep a close watch on five players with Hawaii ties playing in this Saturday’s Hawaii Bowl.

Five players on the San Diego State roster call Hawaii home and for two seniors, they’re playing their final game for the Aztecs back where it all began

“Growing up here, it’s great to finish our season off, our last season off where it started.” SDSU linebacker Seyddrick Lakalaka told reporters.

The Hawaii bowl is just three days away and seniors Alama Uluave and Seyddrick Lakalaka are soaking in their final practices of their senior year before taking the field on Christmas eve in front of the ones that mean the most to them.

“Ending it here back home.” Alama Uluave said. “I get to play in front of my family and friends, that’s a real big deal for me.”

Along with the two seniors, three more players call Hawaii home — Laakea Kapoi, Rambo Mageo and Darrell Masaniai.

The group getting to show the rest of the squad their old stomping grounds.

“It’s great to show our teammates where we came from and you know what we were like.” Lakalaka said.

The excitement wasn’t just felt from the players.

“It was something obviously that once we got the announcement and found out we were really excited for them.” SDSU head coach Brady Hoke said. “We were excited to, you know we got pretty good weather in San Diego, but we got awfully good weather here.”

The finality of this weekend’s game is also starting to sink in for Uluave and Lakalaka as they took some time to reflect on their football journeys.

“Something that I always remember is just the connections I made with all my teammates throughout the years, coming from high school and throughout college, I got to meet a bunch of great people, especially with the support staff at San Diego State.” Uluave said. “We’ve been completely blessed to meet these great people and they’ve helped me so much along the way.”

The Hawaii Bowl kicks off on Christmas Eve at 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN.

