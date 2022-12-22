First Alert Forecast: Very quiet weather heading into the holiday weekend

Dry and stable air is moving in on light westerly winds. Winds will remain very light for the next several days. A series of weak fronts will approach Kauai, but will fall apart as they reach the drier airmass.

In surf, most north and west shores are now under a high surf advisory through 6 p.m. Thursday with a new, smaller northwest swell building down the island chain, peaking and Friday.

For mariners, a small craft advisory remains posted until 6 p.m. Thursday for most Hawaiian coastal waters due to high seas.

