First Alert Forecast: High surf warning extended as winds weaken

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will persist into next week with limited rain expected over western slopes.

Wind flow will be light enough to allow development of land/sea breezes and modest interior afternoon cloud build-ups.

Light to moderate trade winds should begin to return by late next week as the subtropical ridge shifts back north of the islands.

The northwest swell pushing through the islands has fallen into High Surf Advisory ranges along north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, along north facing shores of Maui, and west facing shores of the Big Island.

A fresh northwest swell will continue to build into the Hawaii region through Thursday, then peak from Friday through Saturday with advisory level surf.

