Coast Guard, National Guard pitch in to bolster medical airlift capacity for neighbor islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Hawaii Life Flight services remain suspended following last Thursday’s crash off Maui, the Coast Guard and National Guard are stepping up to transport emergency medical patients.

Hawaii Life Flight, meanwhile, could start flying again in a day or two.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s C-130 Hercules came in from Hilo on Wednesday afternoon with three patients in need of treatment they can’t get on the Big Island.

Hawaii Life Flight usually transports patients but the medevac service was suspended after one of its planes went down off Maui with three people on board.

The Hawaii Army National Guard has also been filling in the gaps.

Crews have done four flights using two Blackhawk helicopters, totaling nearly 12 hours in the air.

Gov. Josh Green is hoping Hawaii Life Flight can resume services by Friday.

“We’re still in the safety stand down,” said Green.

“That means that the planes are all getting checked to make sure they’re safe. And also the personnel, there’s about 145 personnel, these are all heroes and they lost three of them. Psychologically, we’ll make sure people are in the right space to go back to work, because they just had loss of life on their own company.”

The official search for those three crew members ended this week.

But Hawaii Life Flight said it plans to conduct a shoreline search for the missing crew and aircraft. A private vigil will also be held this week.

The governor said he plans to keep the National Guard on standby.

“We’ll keep having at least an on call status with our Blackhawk helicopters and then when the safety stand down is lifted, we’ll have all the regular planes that always work for us,” said Green.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.