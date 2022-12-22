Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Calling all students: Snag this holiday deal for Broadway’s ‘Hamilton’ in Hawaii

A flu outbreak has postponed select performances of “Hamilton" in Oregon.
A flu outbreak has postponed select performances of “Hamilton" in Oregon.(Hamilton Broadway via MGN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:17 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up on a nice holiday deal from the organizers of Hamilton in Hawaii!

Hawaii students can now purchase discounted tickets to the popular Broadway musical.

It’s $25 for any available performance through Jan. 29.

Students must show a valid student ID on the day of the show and tickets must only be purchased at the Blaisdell Box Office.

There is a limit of two tickets per student ID.

For more information on available shows, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people were injured when a Hawaiian Airlines flight hit severe turbulence en route to...
36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing
If you see this Porsche with Hawaii license plate WJN 706, call Honolulu police.
Artist Wyland seeks help from community to find his car, put 2 thieves behind bars
Colleagues have identified the victim as medical flight nurse Courtney Parry. This picture of...
Friends remember ‘extraordinary’ flight nurse who died in air ambulance crash
The road to Hana was unpassable after a strong winter storm blew over the state.
Crews scramble to clear roads, restore power to hundreds after strong storm barrels over state
Dozens of people waited in line to speak with Hawaiian Airlines' Baggage Service Department...
‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches

Latest News

Hawaiian Air CEO apologizes to frustrated passengers as strong winter storm threatens more delays
Hawaiian Air CEO apologizes to frustrated passengers as strong winter storm threatens more delays
Five local players on San Diego State return home for the 2022 Hawaii Bowl
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Could bolstering public preschool in Hawaii help create more affordable housing? That’s the hope
If you’re getting on a jet plane this holiday season, pack your patience.
Hawaiian Air CEO apologizes to frustrated passengers as strong winter storm threatens more delays