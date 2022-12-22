Calling all students: Snag this holiday deal for Broadway’s ‘Hamilton’ in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up on a nice holiday deal from the organizers of Hamilton in Hawaii!

Hawaii students can now purchase discounted tickets to the popular Broadway musical.

It’s $25 for any available performance through Jan. 29.

Students must show a valid student ID on the day of the show and tickets must only be purchased at the Blaisdell Box Office.

There is a limit of two tickets per student ID.

For more information on available shows, click here.

