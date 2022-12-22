Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Brittney Griner asks fans to write letters to Paul Whelan in Russia

In an Instagram post, Griner said the letters she received while in detention helped “to not lose hope.” (Instagram/brittneyyevettegriner)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:39 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Basketball star Brittney Griner is on a mission to free other Americans who are currently detained in Russia.

On Wednesday, she asked her fans to write letters of support to Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who is still being held in a Russian detention center.

In an Instagram post, Griner said the letters she received while in detention helped “to not lose hope.”

In early December, the Biden administration secured Griner’s release in a one-for-one prisoner swap.

The administration said they haven’t been able to secure Whelan’s release because Russia treats his case differently.

Whelan is currently serving 16 years in prison for espionage charges.

The U.S. has referred to the charges as a “sham.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people were injured when a Hawaiian Airlines flight hit severe turbulence en route to...
36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing
If you see this Porsche with Hawaii license plate WJN 706, call Honolulu police.
Artist Wyland seeks help from community to find his car, put 2 thieves behind bars
Colleagues have identified the victim as medical flight nurse Courtney Parry. This picture of...
Friends remember ‘extraordinary’ flight nurse who died in air ambulance crash
Dozens of people waited in line to speak with Hawaiian Airlines' Baggage Service Department...
‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches
The road to Hana was unpassable after a strong winter storm blew over the state.
Crews scramble to clear roads, restore power to hundreds after strong storm barrels over state

Latest News

It’s the most wonderful time of year... and for mail carriers, also the busiest
It’s the most wonderful time of year... and for mail carriers, also the busiest
USPS says Hawaii residents need to ship their packages by today, Dec. 21, in order to make it...
It’s the most wonderful time of year... and for mail carriers, also the busiest
Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Alleged Hawaii Island kidnapper to undergo mental fitness exam
In an Instagram post, Griner said the letters she received while in detention helped “to not...
Griner asks fans to write letters to Whelan in Russia