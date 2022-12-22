Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Biden to deliver Christmas message ahead of holiday weekend

President Joe Biden gets a weather briefing on Thursday at the White House as much of the...
President Joe Biden gets a weather briefing on Thursday at the White House as much of the nation is being threatened an Arctic blast.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:59 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to deliver a holiday message of unity Thursday afternoon from the White House.

Biden will give “a Christmas address focused on what unites us as Americans, his optimism for the year ahead, and wishing Americans joy in the coming year,” the White House said.

One thing unifying much of the country for sure: the cold.

An Arctic blast is causing temperatures to plunge throughout much of the U.S. and leading to hazardous conditions ahead of a busy travel period.

The holiday message also comes as Congress is dealing with passage of the annual budget bill.

An Arctic blast threatens holiday travel across the U.S. (Source: CNN/KING/WSOC/WCCO/GETTY IMAGES)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleagues have identified the victim as medical flight nurse Courtney Parry. This picture of...
Friends remember ‘extraordinary’ flight nurse who died in air ambulance crash
Dozens of people waited in line to speak with Hawaiian Airlines' Baggage Service Department...
‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches
If you see this Porsche with Hawaii license plate WJN 706, call Honolulu police.
Artist Wyland seeks help from community to find his car, put 2 thieves behind bars
Dozens of people were injured when a Hawaiian Airlines flight hit severe turbulence en route to...
36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing
Neighbors say the project will create more congestion in Kalihi and change the character of...
Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny

Latest News

At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov’t, aid Ukraine
The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Snow, wind and frigid temperatures disrupt holiday travelers
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
Man struck, killed by fire truck
Being raised as a proud Italian Catholic, he started his prosperous project in 1975. It’s a...
80-year-old builds massive 400-piece nativity scene that’s 50 years in the making
Being raised as a proud Italian Catholic, he started his prosperous project in 1975. It’s a...
80-year-old builds massive 400-piece nativity scene that’s 50 years in the making