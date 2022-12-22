Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Bear fatally shot after escape, attack on Florida zookeeper

A staff member was injured by a bear at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. (Credit: WJXT via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:01 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A bear escaped an exhibit at a Florida zoo and attacked a zookeeper before being fatally shot by workers, officials said.

The escape in a behind-the-scenes area happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Zoo officials said in a Facebook post that an emergency call was initiated and the facility’s “lethal weapons team responded immediately.”

“Our highest priority is always the safety of human lives, therefore, the bear was shot and killed,” the statement said. “We will be conducting an ongoing investigation over the coming days and weeks. We do not take this lightly. It is profoundly painful when we have a loss of an animal, especially under circumstances such as this.”

FirstCoast News reported that Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews took the zookeeper who was attacked to a hospital for treatment with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

News outlets identified the bear as Jonny, a 5-year-old North American black bear.

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleagues have identified the victim as medical flight nurse Courtney Parry. This picture of...
Friends remember ‘extraordinary’ flight nurse who died in air ambulance crash
Dozens of people waited in line to speak with Hawaiian Airlines' Baggage Service Department...
‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches
If you see this Porsche with Hawaii license plate WJN 706, call Honolulu police.
Artist Wyland seeks help from community to find his car, put 2 thieves behind bars
Dozens of people were injured when a Hawaiian Airlines flight hit severe turbulence en route to...
36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing
Neighbors say the project will create more congestion in Kalihi and change the character of...
Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny

Latest News

Grocery prices remain a trouble spot in the fight against inflation. They are up 12% compared...
US economy grew 3.2% in third quarter, an upgrade from earlier estimate
People carry shopping bags on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Downtown Crossing in Boston. More than...
Holiday procrastinators are back in force. Blame inflation.
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions to persist through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions to persist through the weekend
The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Arctic blast brings snowfall, wind to Utah