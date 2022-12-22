Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Alleged Hawaii Island kidnapper to undergo mental fitness exam

Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:15 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach will undergo a “mental fitness exam” to determine whether he’s fit to stand trial, officials said Wednesday.

Alleged Hawaii Island kidnapper Duncan Mahi, 52, was indicted in September on 11 counts, including kidnapping, terroristic threatening and sex assault.

RELATED: Court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper

Mahi was apprehended by Hawaii Island police officers not long after eagle-eyed good Samaritans at a Hilo cafe recognized the kidnapped 15-year-old from an AMBER alert and whisked her to safety.

In court documents, police say they were also able to conduct a search of Mahi’s property and car. They found crucial evidence to corroborate the victim’s details, including the yellow bus with a shackle and a bucket of zip ties.

The decision postponed his scheduled pre-trial conference. Mahi is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 26, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people were injured when a Hawaiian Airlines flight hit severe turbulence en route to...
36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing
If you see this Porsche with Hawaii license plate WJN 706, call Honolulu police.
Artist Wyland seeks help from community to find his car, put 2 thieves behind bars
Colleagues have identified the victim as medical flight nurse Courtney Parry. This picture of...
Friends remember ‘extraordinary’ flight nurse who died in air ambulance crash
Dozens of people waited in line to speak with Hawaiian Airlines' Baggage Service Department...
‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches
The road to Hana was unpassable after a strong winter storm blew over the state.
Crews scramble to clear roads, restore power to hundreds after strong storm barrels over state

Latest News

LIST: Get ready for ‘loud’ comeback of Chinatown’s Chinese New Year festivities
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Could bolstering public preschool create more affordable housing? That’s the hope
Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny
Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny
Neighbors say the project will create more congestion in Kalihi and change the character of...
Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny