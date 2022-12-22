Alleged Hawaii Island kidnapper to undergo mental fitness exam

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach will undergo a “mental fitness exam” to determine whether he’s fit to stand trial, officials said Wednesday.

Alleged Hawaii Island kidnapper Duncan Mahi, 52, was indicted in September on 11 counts, including kidnapping, terroristic threatening and sex assault.

Mahi was apprehended by Hawaii Island police officers not long after eagle-eyed good Samaritans at a Hilo cafe recognized the kidnapped 15-year-old from an AMBER alert and whisked her to safety.

In court documents, police say they were also able to conduct a search of Mahi’s property and car. They found crucial evidence to corroborate the victim’s details, including the yellow bus with a shackle and a bucket of zip ties.

The decision postponed his scheduled pre-trial conference. Mahi is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 26, 2023.

