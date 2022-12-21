Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains.

Some residents on the island’s north side were forced to miss work Tuesday because roads were impassable.

And Honokaa and Ahualoa, county crews are still working to clear downed trees and reopen roads while some county parks and facilities remain closed.

Cleanup underway after strong winter storm leaves behind a big mess

“It sounded like the end of the world out here. It was pretty crazy, the eucalyptus trees are bending and almost touching the road out here,” said Honokaa resident Douglas Matsuda.

Ahualoa resident Paula Nurse said she’s unable to leave her property because the three ways in and out are all blocked. Her greenhouse and storage shed were also torn apart by the strong winds.

“I’ve never seen anything like it before, never,” she said. “I’ve been here 30 years and we’ve had some bad situations up here ― flooding and winds and stuff ― but this was by far the scariest and the worst one.”

Meanwhile, Hawaiian Electric crews said it will take several days to restore power to hundreds of customers in Waipio, Ahualoa and Ocean View.

Officials said that over the course of the storm, about 40,000 customers on the island experienced outages.

“There’s no power here on our side of Honokaa,” said retired teacher Laverne Sharp. “We’re just hoping and praying it will come on ‘cuz our refrigerators, freezers we’re just really concerned.”

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said county workers are also working long shifts to clean up the mess.

“They just keep on getting to all these problems as quickly as they can,” he said.

Hawaii Island residents are being asked to report damages to the county’s Civil Defense agency.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.