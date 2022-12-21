Retailers prepare ‘happy grab bags’ to celebrate Japanese retail tradition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Retailers at Ala Moana Shopping Center and at International Market Place are packing happy grab bags to celebrate “Fukubukuro.”

The Japanese retail tradition brings deals and discounts, attracting thousands of shoppers to cash in on the first big deals of the year.

It’s a gamble — shoppers won’t know what’s inside the grab bag they purchase.

But each bag is worth at least double the price of the bag.

Shoppers are advised to arrive early before bags sell out.

Here’s what we know:

Ala Moana

Fukubukuro at Ala Moana begins Sunday, Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Other festivities include performances by taiko drum master, Kenny Endo, and the Taiko Drum Center of the Pacific. The performances will take place at 1p.m. at Centerstage and at 3 p.m. at the Ewa Wing Stage.

Shoppers will also have a chance to enter Ala Moana Center’s Grand Fukubukuro Sweepstakes.

More than 30 stores will be selling “good fortune bags,” including ABC Stores, Hallmark, Coach, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Sephora and more.

For a full list of participating merchants at Ala Moana Center, click here.

International Market Place

International Market Place is offering twice the fun as shopper can take advantage of shopping deals on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fukubukuro will be available for purchase on both days, while supplies last.

Customers can present their Fukubukuro Bag to the Customer Service Desk for a chance to win a Lucky Draw for gift cards, and merchandise from select retailers.

The following list of retailers will be participating in the tradition:

ABC Store

MCM Worldwide

Michael Kors

Mitsuwa Marketplace

Sunglass Hut

Surf Line Hawaii

Vera Bradley

For information on specific store hours or about Fukubukuro at International Market Place, click here.

