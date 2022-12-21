Tributes
Oahu nonprofit aims to build $25M ‘resilient’ hurricane community shelter

Oahu’s storm shelters, which are mostly Hawaii schools, are not built to withstand a powerful hurricane.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:48 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s storm shelters, which are mostly Hawaii schools, are not built to withstand a powerful hurricane.

That’s according to the head of Oahu’s emergency management.

And that uncomfortable reality prompted Dotty Kelly Paddock and Ella Siroskey to lead an effort to build a more resilient community center.

Paddock and Siroskey are part of the nonprofit group “Hui o Hauula.”

The nonprofit said it’s currently working on securing 25% of the cost to build the shelter in order to get FEMA funding.

They call it a “Resilient Hub” — A structure that can withstand up to a Category 5 hurricane but costs an estimated $25 million.

Organizers said they currently have around $1.4 million in community, state and private funding.

An additional $2.7 million is allocated for the project in the upcoming city budget but is waiting for approval by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

“They have a lot of plans,” Blangiardi said. “We love the community getting involved. Setting an initiative and bringing things to our attention to help us act on them.”

Blangiardi added that he’s interested in the initiative and will bring a team of people together after the holidays to discuss more.

