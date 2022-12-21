Middle Tennessee, San Diego State arrive in Honolulu for 2022 Hawaii Bowl

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Bowl kicked off its festivities this morning with the two teams — Middle Tennessee and San Diego State — meeting face-to-face for the first time as the countdown to kickoff begins

Aztecs head coach Brady Hoke and players Alama Uluave and Seyddrick Lakalaka met with Blue Raiders head coach Rick Stockstill and players Chase Cunningham and Jordan Ferguson at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel, singing each other’s praises for making it to the post season.

“Proud of our team.” Coach Stockstill told reporters. “We’re looking forward to the opportunity to compete against a really good San Diego State team.”

The respect was mutual.

“You know, in some ways our seasons kind of were the same, but that is a great football team.” Coach Hoke said. “ A well coached football team, coach has been doing this a long time.”

The Aztecs have a wealth of connections to Hawaii with five players on their roster calling the 808 home, but for the Blue Raiders, they’re looking forward to experiencing the islands throughout the week.

“We’re looking froward to have fun this week, but it’s also a business trip for us.” MT quarterback Chase Cunningham said. “So you know, kind of like I said, you know, excited to spend the time with those guys.”

Capping off their 7-5 season in paradise.

“We went to the Bahamas (bowl) last year, Hawaii this year, the places football take you second to none and we’re excited and we can’t wait to play.” MT defensive end Jordan Ferguson said. “We’re super excited.”

The Hawaii bowl is also making some changes this year, as in year’s past they would give a most valuable player award to both teams, but going forward there will be only one MVP and they will be given the ‘Hugh Yoshida Most Valuable Player’ award.

Named after the University of Hawaii’s former athletic director who was instrumental in the creation of this Game in the early 2000′s.

“I think the time is right to have a trophy named after a man has done so much for so many across the state of Hawaii.” Hawaii Bowl executive director Daryl Garvin said.

The 2022 Hawaii Bowl kicks off on Christmas Eve at 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN.

